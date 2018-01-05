KATHMANDU: The audition rounds of the Artists Support Programme—Fashion Artist Edition, a month-long web-series event and workshop aiming to train the up-and-coming models, concluded this week. The three-episode series featured over 30 aspiring models, who were led through various procedures of personality development and “setting the right mindset regarding career goals,” organisers, RK Studio Nepal, an audiovisual production house, said.

The first episode of the series saw psychologist Karuna Kunwar Bista, who led the participants through the basics of maintaining the right mindset to achieve career goals. The second episode saw theatre actor Saroj Aryal explain the basics of histrionics and how to interact with one’s own body, maintaining right body language and facial expressions.

The series came to a closure with actor Saugat Malla sharing his life struggles, his entry to the theatre world and then to the mainstream fame as a film actor.

Alongside mentorships, the series also featured three photo-shooting sessions with themes Traditional, Expressive, and Archaic.

Out of these three series, three finalists—Ambika Joshi Rana, Nisha Neupane, and Samira Basnet—were selected by a panel of jury. The winner will be announced amid a programme on Saturday.

The organisers said that, while the current event featured aspiring models, a similar event featuring musicians will be announced soon.

– THE KATHMANDU POST

