LAMJUNG: Farmers have started taking their mountain goats to low lands after excessive cold gripped the high hills and mountainous areas of Lamjung.

Shepherds from Bhujung, Pasgaun, Singdi, Ghanpokhara, Ghalegaun, Siurung, Taghring, Bhulbhule, Ilampokhari, Dudhpokhari, Pachowk, Bansar, Phaleni and Dhodeni, among other rural areas, are forced to take

their herds to low-lying areas as grazing lands are covered with snow in the mountain region.

According to District Livestock Service Office, Lamjung, Chief Laxman Bahadur Dhakal, as many as 91 mobile sheds have been built at multiple places to house more than 17,000 mountains goats in the lower part of the district.

There are also similar sheds in the upper part of the district where mountain goats are kept during summer. Rural areas of the district are still reliant on subsistence sheep farming for want of know-how of commercial livestock farming.

– THE HIMALAYAN TIMES

