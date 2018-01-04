KATHMANDU: Three persons lost their lives due to bone-chilling cold in the last one week in Saptari district.

The deceased have been identified as Kuldeep Raya, 36, and Ram Dayal Ram of Birpur, Chinnamasta Rural Municipality-1 and Rajiya Devi Raya, 72.

Ward Chairman Binod Kumar Yadav informed that the trio had died of severe cold.

Kuldeep died on Monday, Dayal Ram breathed his last on Tuesday and Rajiya passed away last week.

Kuldeep and Dayal Ram used to eke out their living by working as labourers.

Meanwhile, patients suffering cold inducted ailments have increased in the health posts of late.

People of marginalised communities have been affected the most due to lack of warm clothes and blankets.

Chairman Yadav said that the people of marginalised communities have been facing a hard time to avoid the cold.

– THE KATHMANDU POST

