KATHMANDU: The Indian government has rescued seven Nepali girls, who were victims of an organised crime syndicate that indulged in girls trafficking in Kenya on Thursday morning.

The Indian government, with the help of Kenyan Police, rescued the girls from the clutches of traffickers. Besides Nepalis, they also rescued three Indian girls.

It has been learned that the passports and phones of the victims were taken and they were held captive in Mombasa, a city in Kenya.

“We have flown our girls back to India. We are sharing details with Government of Punjab so that a case is registered against the agents and people involved,” Indian Minister for Foreign Affairs Sushma Swaraj tweeted on her micro-blogging site, Twitter.

“I appreciate the efforts of Ms Suchitra Durai, Indian High Commissioner in Kenya. Our First Secretary Karan Yadav deserves a special mention. We thank the Kenyan Police for their help,” she tweeted.

Meanwhile, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Bharat Paudyal said that the Ministry has contacted the Embassy in South Africa and the Honorary Consulate in Kenya to inquire into the incident.

“We came to know about this after the news was published. We have already contacted the authorities in Kenya and asked them for a detailed report. We are yet to receive it.”

– THT ONLINE

