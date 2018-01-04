KATHMANDU: With the minimum temperature plummeting to 1.5 degree Celsius, Kathmandu valley today experienced the coldest day of this winter season so far, the Weather Forecasting Division stated.

The minimum temperature in Kathmandu Valley was 2.2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. Cold has increased across the country with the fall in mercury, meteorologist Shanti Kandel said. According to her, the cold will intensify further in the coming days.

“Chill has increased not only in Kathmandu but throughout the country. It is colder today than yesterday. Mercury will drop further across the country in the coming days,” she said.

Although there is sunshine since the morning, bone-chilling cold has hit the life of the people. Meteorologist Kandel said the fall in temperature and increase in cold is normal weather phenomenon and it is not the impact of any new weather system, adding that there is some influence of the North-westerly wind.

Almost all regions of the Tarai were covered with thick fog today. It is said the weather will gradually warm up towards the afternoon. Tarai has witnessed decline in the maximum temperature while hill and mountainous regions have recorded decline in minimum temperature.

Earlier, the temperature had gone down to the lowest 2.8 Degree Celsius in Kathmandu on 16 December 2017. Jumla recorded the lowest temperature at – 6.5 degrees Celsius today while Biratnagar recorded the highest minimum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius.

– RSS/REPUBLICA

