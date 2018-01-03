BHOJPUR: Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) has added one more flight to Kathmandu from the remote hilly district of Bhojpur while private company Tara Airlines has also started one flight per week of the same route since Wednesday.

Government owned NAC, which had been running four flights a week to Bhojpur before this, has added one more flight.

Due to the added flights, Kathmandu-Bhojpur route will be covered all days of the week expect on Mondays, according to NAC, Bhojpur.

The flights have been added due to the repairs on grounded plane and availability of pilots, according to Chief of the Bhojpur-based NAC office Narayan Puri.

NAC has been running flights to Biratnagar on Tuesdays and Thursdays, added Puri.

Tara Airlines had stopped its flight to Bhojpur since last year after the only airport of the district had begun work on blacktopping the runway. The private airlines has started once-a-week flight to Bhojpur from Wednesday.

– By Niroj Koirala for THT

