KATHMANDU: The Meteorological Forecasting Division said Kathmandu on Wednesday morning witnessed a low temperature of 2.2 °c of this winter season.

Cool breeze blowing from the nearby snow covered mountains contributed in sharp decline in temperature of Kathmandu Valley.

However, the temperature is expected to rise to 18-20 c in the afternoon.

Cold-wave in Terai districts on the southern plain of Nepal have been badly affecting daily lives, halting regular educational activities.

Meanwhile, the government has alerted its citizens in the southern plain to keep themselves warm during the winter season.

– THT ONLINE

