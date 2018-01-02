KATHMANDU: Some students were injured when students aligned to All Nepal National Free Students Union (ANNFSU), the student wing of main opposition CPN-UML, clashed with police outside Tri Chandra Multiple Campus in the Capital on Tuesday afternoon.

The clash ensued after the police intervened the peaceful demonstration organised by the students to protest the hike of petroleum prices in the country and delay in making public the results of the Proportional Representation category of the House of Representatives elections, ANNFSU Secretary RC Lamichhane said.

The agitated students tried to burn the effigies of Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and Chief Election Commissioner Ayodhee Prasad Yadav. Their attempt, however, was foiled by the police.

The anguished students later vented their ire by burning tyres.

This is the third time that the Nepal Oil Corporation (NOC) hiked the prices of petroleum products in the past one month.

Police also lobbed several rounds of tear gas shells to quell the protesters.

According to Lamichhane, ANNFSU Vice-Chairman Mahesh Bartaula, General Secretary Ain Mahar and Shekhar Bohara among others were injured in the incident.

– By Prakash Chandra Timalsena for TKP

