KATHMANDU: The government is preparing to appoint chiefs of provinces and set the date for the elections of National Assembly (NA) after holding meetings with the major parties.

Nepali Congress (NC) President and Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Tuesday called in a meeting with his party leaders to inform them about the government move, adding that the government will immediately hold discussions with the top leaders of major parties in this regard.

A NC leader present during today’s meet informed that PM Deuba is planning to hold parleys with CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli, CPN (Maoist Centre) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Rastriya Janata Party-Nepal presidium member Mahanta Thakur and Sanghiya Samajwadi Forum Nepal Chairman Upendra Yadav.

Likewise, the NC leaders during the meeting had suggested the Prime Minister to immediately appoint provincial chiefs, set the date for NA elections and make necessary arrangements for the elections. Officials from the Election Commission, a few days back, had urged PM Deuba to do the same saying that as per the legal provisions the final results of the provincial election should be submitted to the provincial chiefs.

NC senior leader Ram Chandra Poudel, General Secretary Shashank Koirala, Treasurer Sita Devi Yadav and leaders Khum Bahadur Khadka, Purna Bahadur Khadka, Bimalendra Nidhi, Ram Sharan Manat, Prakash Sharan Mahat, Mahesh Acharya, Minendra Rijal, among other leaders were present in today’s meet.

– THE KATHMANDU POST

