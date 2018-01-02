INARUWA: More than 500 domestic and foreign tourists have visited Koshi Tappu Wildlife Reserve (KTWR) since the eve of New Year 2018.

Administrative Chief of the KTWR Nabin Adhikari said that over 500 tourists have arrived in the area for visit.

The KTWR famous of its inhabitant wild water buffalo, is regarded as one of the key tourist hubs in Province 1.

The tourists arrived in the area both for picnic and sight-seeing, the officials of the KTWR said.

The tourists from Nepal, India and other countries have also arrived in the Wildlife Reserve to visit the museum and for the purpose of bird watching and entertainment, officials added.

It has been learnt that the KTWR generated good revenue from the fees charged to the visitors for their entry.

– RSS/THT

