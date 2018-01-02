KATHMANDU: Kathmandu Metropolitan Police Office has issued an arrest warrant against former DIG Navaraj Silwal on Tuesday.

According to SSP Rabindra Dhanuk, chief of Metropolitan Police Range, the office has written a letter to the Lalitpur Metropolitan Police Office to arrest Silwal, who resides in Lalitpur district and to handover to the Kathmandu Metropolitan Police Office to investigate on forged document case.

Giving the verdict on the case of fake document case, the Supreme Court (SC) had ordered the government to initiate action against Silwal concluding that the performance appraisal documents he submitted to the apex court seeking promotion were falsified. Following the verdict, the office of Attorney General had given nod to initiate action against newly elected lawmaker in line with the SC’s Verdict.

Silwal was elected as Member of Parliament from Lalitpur-1 representing CPN-UML.

– By KP Dhungana for REPULICA

VN:F [1.9.20_1166]