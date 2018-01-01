KATHMANDU: The 5th National Dhaka Topi Day is being observed across the country Monday with various programs. The theme of the campaign for this year is ‘Nepali Topi Nepali Pahichan, Yahi Ho Hamro Rastriya Pahichan’ (our national identity.

As part of the celebration, Jagaruk Yuwa Campaign took out a rally today morning. The rally which began from Maitighar ended at Ratnapark Shantibatika after passing through Bhadrakali, Newroad. Scores of Nepalis clad in dhaka topi, and national dress daura suruwal with national flag in their hands showed prompt participation in the campaign.

Speaking at the event, Rasriya Topi Campaign’s campaigner Janardan Poudel said celebrating the Day means to save ‘dying out’ Nepali culture and identity.

Likewise, dhaka topis of different kinds have been put on display in Basantapur to mark the Day. The event was organized by the Nepal Tourism Board.

– RSS

