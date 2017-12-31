KATHMANDU: The Roads Board Nepal has asked the Ministry of Finance to allocate the toll that it collects for road maintenance purpose.

According to the Board, it collects Rs 20 billion in toll every year. Of the amount, the Ministry allocates only Rs 4 billion for the Board.

The Board has allocated the amount for maintenance of roads through 217 municipalities and all the District Coordination Committees. The Board was established 15 years ago with the purpose to maintain and repair the roads.

Speaking at a programme organised to mark the 15th anniversary of the Board in the Capital today, the officials claimed that a penny invested in road maintenance would save two pennies in vehicles’ maintenance.

On the occasion, Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport Bir Bahadur Balayar said that the government is increasing investment for road infrastructure as the road is the basis for development and prosperity.

Likewise, State Minister Sita Devi Gurung expressed the belief that quality roads would contribute to economic prosperity.

Similarly, lawmakers Rabindra Adhikari and Gagan Kumar Thapa said that roads should be constructed based on needs and without any bias, and asked for the provision of ensuring budget for roads maintenance.

Also speaking at the programme, Vice Chairman of National Planning Commission Dr Swarnim Wagle said the trend of constructing roads at the interest of the leaders should come to an end.

Similarly, Prime Minister’s economic advisor Gyan Chandra Acharya and Board’s Executive Director Krishna Singh Basnet called for more investment in road infrastructures.

– RSS

