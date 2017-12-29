DHANGADHI, Kailali: Nepal has become the champion in the recently-held 8th International Karate Championship with the total 94 medals to its credit.

India stood second with the total 51 medals (nine gold, 13 silver and 29 bronze) followed by Bhutan in third position with a total of nine medals (six gold, two silver and one bronze). The medals won by Nepal include 23 gold, 23 silver and 48 bronze.

Likewise, Sri Lanka bagged seven medals (two gold, one silver and four bronze), while Bangladesh five medals (one gold, two silver and two bronze).

The competition that was concluded on Thursday, was participated by the total 243 athletes from Nepal, 180 from India, 19 from Sri Lanka, nine from Bangladesh, seven from Bhutan, and five from Pakistan.

– RSS

