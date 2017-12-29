KATHMANDU: In a bid to improve safety of high mountain climbers, the Nepal government has announced some major amendments in its policy with the Cabinet’s Bill Committee approved the amendment to the Mountaineering Expedition Regulation under the Tourism Act on Thursday as proposed by the Department of Tourism.

With the rise in the number of accidents with increasing number of solo climbers on the world’s highest peak, “The mountaineering regulation has been amended to improve safety of the climbers,” said Tourism Secretary Maheswor Neupane.

The amended regulation also bars the blind and double amputees or the aspirants who do not have both arms and legs from making bids on mountain peaks.

“The amended regulation has has delegated more power to the Department of Tourism to function independently and it has also ensured the rights of high-altitude Nepali guides and climbers.”

One of the major changes in the regulation is the mandatory provision of taking guides while climbing the mountains, including the world’s highest peak.

“From now on, foreign climbers will be banned from making a solo attempt on Mt Everest,” Neupane said adding, “This will ensure foreign climbers are in safe hands of Nepali high-altitude guides or climbers.”

However, it is unclear whether the government will allow foreign guides with the climbing licence to make solo bids or act as a climbing guide.

Now on, the aspirant climbers must provide physically fit medical certificate to determine whether they are physically fit to climb the mountains.

However, the government has not fixed the maximum age limit of the climbers while the revised regulation has not touched the existing provision on the munimum age limit which prohibits climbers under 16 from making bids on Everest.

With this amendment, the government will now issue Mt Everest climbing certificate to high-altitude Nepali guides and workers hired by foreign climbers. And, importantly these climbers are not required to pay climbing royalties to the government.

Foreign climbers can obtain Everest climbing permit paying $11,000 each as royalty while the climbing fee for a Nepali climber is Rs75,000.

The revised regulation also allows the government to publish the names of mountains that are opened for climbing in the annex. The government has so far opened 414 mountains for commercial climbing among more than 1,300 peaks.

The new policy will be implemented from next year.

– GORKHA POST

