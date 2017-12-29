A difference in brain structure makes boys callous and unemotional, says a new study.

Boys tend to be callous and display unemotional traits because of a difference in brain structure, finds a research. Callous-unemotional traits are characterised by a lack of empathy, a disregard for others’ feelings and shallow or deficient affect, such as a lack of remorse or guilt. These traits have been linked to deficits in development of the conscience and of empathy.

The findings showed that in typically-developing boys, the volume of the anterior insula or gray matter volume — a brain region implicated in recognising emotions in others and empathy — is larger in those with higher levels of callous-unemotional traits. The volume explained 19% of the variance in callous-unemotional traits seen only in, but not in girls with the same personality traits.

– HINDUSTAN TIMES

