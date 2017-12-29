KATHMANDU: President Bidya Devi Bhandari has approved the ordinance on National Assembly election forwarded by the cabinet two months ago.

President Bhandari today approved the ordinance which had been tabled in the President’s Office, according to the President’s Chief Secretary Bhesh Raj Adhikari.

President Bhandari had held consultations with Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba prior to authenticating the ordinance. PM Deuba, who was engaged in Nepali Congress’ central work execution committee’s meeting at Baluwatar, had put the meeting on hold to conduct consultations with the President.

The ordinance had been delayed due to the differing positions of the ruling Nepali Congress and main opposition CPN-UML over the modality of electing the upper house.

With this authentication, the Upper House formation process will now be eased, also paving way for formation of House of Representatives and the new government.

– THT ONLINE

