POKHARA: To promote domestic tourism, 19th Pokhara Street Festival has begun from Thursday. Restaurant and Bar Association Nepal (REBAN) Pokhara is organizing the festival for the past 18 years to promote Pokhara as a New Year destination for both Nepali and foreign tourists. The festival will continue for 5 days till January 1.

The event was inaugurated jointly my newly elected members of House of Representatives and Provincial Assembly. Several cultural groups from different ethnic community performed during the ceremony.

Here are the glimpses captured during the cultural display:



























– By Santosh Pokharel for REPUBLICA

