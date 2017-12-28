KATHMANDU: Nepathya, a popular folk rock band, on Thursday, released a fresh video of their first official song, Aaganai Bhari, as part of its 25 years celebration.

Issuing a presse statement today, Nepathya said the song was released on 1st April 1993.

Nepathya was initiated by 3 young lads from Pokhara during early 90s-Deepak Jung Rana, Bhim Poon and Amrit Gurung. Later Rabin Shrestha, Suresh Poon and Duddhi Gurung joined to make the first lineup during the making of their first album.

“It has been 25 years since the band was formed, since then Nepathya has witnessed 21 musicians come and go, all contributing to the present glory of Nepathya,” Gurung added.

The current video is based on a live track performed by the current band members of Nepathya. The live audio is from Nepathya’s Butwal show of 25th February 2017.

The visuals used are from Nepathya ‘s open air live performances in Kalika School – Butwal, Tundikhel – Kathmandu and Pokhara Stadium, it said in the statement.

“We have come a long way since this song was recorded. Looking at the pictures from our first album, makes me nostalgic and realize how I have aged,” Amrit shared.

“We were in our mid 20s and now we are approaching 50. With time my hair has grayed, but it is very humbling to see our listeners have consistently stayed and grown with us during this journey. Without them, we would not have come so far” he added.

“It is to celebrate and thank all those who contributed to Nepathya during this 25 year long journey. We have tried to acknowledge all of them in this video” said Kiran Krishna Shrestha of nepalaya, the promoters of Nepathya, as stated in the statement.

– THT ONLINE

