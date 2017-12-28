KATHMANDU: President Bidya Devi Bhandari and CPN Maoist Centre Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal today held discussion on various issues including ordinance related to National Assembly election and formation of a new government.

During the meeting held at Sheetal Niwas, President Bhandari wished Chairman Dahal that they would be successful to take the country towards the path of prosperity by forming a new government soon as per the people’s mandate got from the elections of the House of Representatives and Provincial Assemblies.

She expressed hope that there would be socio-economic transformation and the prosperity would take momentum in the country after the formation of a new government as per people’s aspiration, said President’s Chief Personal Secretary, Bhesh Raj Adhikari.

The ordinance related to National Assembly election has been delayed as major political parties have failed to forge consensus in this regard.

– RSS/THT

VN:F [1.9.20_1166]