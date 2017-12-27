CHITWAN: The vehicular movement along the Narayangadh-Muglin road section would be halted for six hours during the night from January 2, citing road expansion works.

A meeting held by concerned authorities at the Bharatpur District Administration Office today concluded that traffic will be closed from 10:00 pm to 4:00 am starting from Tuesday to speed up the road construction works.

“The traffic will be closed for five hours at night and only one lane will be open during the day for vehicular movement,” said the officials.

The meeting has decided to continue with building the retaining wall at night and black-topping the road during the day.

The DAO has also coordinated with the Nepal Electricity Authority for its support in lightning the area during the construction.

The contractor company, however, has demanded to halt the vehicular movement for eight hours during the day as there might be shortage of manpower to complete the works at the earliest.

“We keep making decisions but they are not implemented by the authorities. The work is going on at a snail’s pace. General public are facing problems,” said Narayan Prasad Bhatta, Chief District Officer.

“Only 68 per cent of the work has been completed so far,” said Chief of the project Chandra Narayan Yadav.

As per the contract, the work duration was divided into three sections with eight months’ time each. 15 per cent of the work was to be completed under the first section, 50 per cent under the second section, and 100 per cent under the third section by the end of 24 months.

The road expansion work was supposed to be completed by April in 2015.

– By Tilak Ram Rimal for THT

