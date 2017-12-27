KATHMANDU: A meeting between CPN-UML Chair KP Sharma Oli and CPN Maoist Centre Chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal has concluded in the former’s residence in Balkot, Bhaktapur this afternoon.

In the much awaited meeting that lasted for half an hour, both Oli and Dahal discussed party unification, government formation, National Assembly ordinance, among other issues.

The meeting saw the two leaders exchange cordial views wherein the duo discussed the need for current government to respect people’s fresh mandate and make way for the formation of new government.

The two also shared their views on the role of Election Commission to facilitate an environment conducive for the formation of new government.

With the conclusion of this meeting, former Prime Ministers KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal have forged consensus to create a favourable political platform to ease party unification process.

The leaders have also agreed to call a meeting of the coordination committee within this week to speed the unification process.

Earlier, suspicions were on the rise after the two leaders could not sit down for the meeting slated to discuss unification of the two major parties.

CPN- UML and CPN Maoist Centre had forged a leftist-alliance along with other fringe parties right ahead of Parliamentary and Provincial elections. The alliance was said to turn into a unification soon after elections.

– By Rewati Sapkota, ONLINE THT

