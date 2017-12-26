KATHMANDU: Christmas, the greatest festival of Christians, was celebrated with much fanfare across the country on Monday.

Christmas celebrations mark the birth of Jesus Christ.

Christians gathered at churches around the Valley to exchange greetings and offer prayers. Popular thoroughfares such as Thamel, Durbar Marg, Basantapur, Bhaktapur and Lalitpur were decorated with various Christmas trees and glittering festival ornaments. People were also seen exchanging gifts on the occasion.

Not only Christians but non-Christian communities also celebrate Christmas with great enthusiasm in Nepal. People of different religions, castes and creeds could be seen celebrating the festival with much pomp. Youngsters and children were seen wearing red Santa Claus caps that read ‘Merry Christmas’ as they exchanged greetings.

According to the 2011 census report, about three lakh people in the country are Christians. The government had announced a national holiday to celebrate the festival.

Meanwhile, President Bidhya Devi Bhandari extended her Christmas greetings to all Nepali Christians living at home and abroad, wishing them peace, prosperity and good health.

“Nepal is a multi-lingual, multi-ethnic, multi-cultural and multi-religious country. Every festival celebrated in the country are a part of the national heritage and these festivals have played a significant role in maintaining unity and religious harmony among people living in the country. We should all preserve and promote such festivals, languages and culture,” President Bhandari said in her message.

– HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

VN:F [1.9.20_1166]