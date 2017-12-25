KATHMANDU: A total of 245 people were penalized for driving under the influence of alcohol in Christmas Eve last night.

The Metropolitan Traffic Police Division had carried out a special checking on Sunday evening targeting people celebrating the festival of Christmas last night. An additional 35 locations were set yesterday to carry out the drunken driving or MAPASE checking, said chief of the Division Sarbendra Khanal.

In course of the action, the Division took 84 vehicles under its control.

– RSS

