MYAGDI: Physical infrastructures have been constructed along the Dhaulagiri Icefall trekking route linking Myagdi and Mustang.

Besides trekking route, some other infrastructure development works are also taking place continuously under the leadership of Trekking Agencies Association of Nepal (TAAN) in Pokhara.

Around one kilometre trekking route was constructed at Chimkhola Sasaldhara area from Rs 1,000,000 allocated by the Tourism Office in Pokhara.

Chairman of Dhaulagiri Icefall Trekking Route Construction Committee, Dhruba Kumar Paija, said that a total of 28 trekking routes were constructed.

Similarly, another trekking route was constructed from Sasaldhara Kokhe cliff to Kalibaraha Khola. Various trekking routes including Ruise to Sasaldhara via Pachhetradhuri, Sobangdhuri, Losdhuri, Dahabuki, Phedi and Sugurthala were constructed within five years.

Devendra KC, Advisor of the Dhaulagiri Icefall Trekking Route Construction and Management Committee, said that operation of the trekking routes have been delayed in lack construction of additional tourism infrastructures.

– RSS/THT ONLINE

VN:F [1.9.20_1166]