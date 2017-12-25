PATHARI, MORANG: The Lutheran World Relief (LWR) has constructed new houses for families of Dhanpalthan Rural Municipality in Morang district, who had been affected by the floods last monsoon.

LWR built houses for 51 homeless families in Baluwabadi, Dadar tole, and Khayar tole of Dhanpalthan Rural Municipality-6, according to LWR Programme Coordinator Joel Soren.

The organisation invested around Rs 30,000 per house to build the foundation, pillars, and roof. Remaining work was done by the families themselves.

A total of Rs 17 million was invested for the construction of 51 houses, said Soren.

“I am very happy to get a home”, 50-year-old Malho Marandi of Baluwabadi, Dhanpalthan-6 said. Her neighbour Maula Hasda was also equally joyous. The flood victims are pleased to receive simple houses constructed by the organization.

Other flood affected individuals and people from lower economic background of the area also received income-generating training and equipment, according to Soren.

The organisation has also been providing training to the flood-affected farmers including vegetable farming.

After receiving the training, farmers of Dhanpalthan Rural Municipality have been generating good income through vegetable farming.

The organisation has also been providing beauty parlour training to young women from lower economic background, said Sona Hasda, who has opened her own beauty parlour after receiving the training.

Likewise, Basant Rishidev of Mayagunj, Dhanpalthan Rural Municipality-3 received Rs 15,000 as seed money to run a grocery store, while Mahesh Rishidev received equipment worth Rs 40,000 to run a motorcycle repair centre at Karsiya bazaar.

The organisation has also provided financial assistance to build toilets at Danwati Primary School and Madarasa Nurani Primary School at Dhanpalthan.

– RSS/THT