KATHMANDU: A team of Nepali mountain guides successfully climbed Mt Langdung (6,357 m) making the first ever successful ascent of the peak in winter season.

According to the Department of Tourism under the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, a four-member team led by Nima Tenji Sherpa (37) scaled the mountain in Rolwaling valley on December 20.

Other members of the team were Dawa Yangzum Sherpa (27), Dawa Gyalje Sherpa (38) and Pasang Kidar Sherpa (35), a DoT official informed, adding that the peak was opened for climbing in 2014.

According to team leader Sherpa who is also the renowned international mountain guide, all members safely descended the mountain after making the successful summit. The team had started climbing the peak on December 12, he added.

“The first ascent will certainly explore a positive message among the world mountaineers.” The team also believes that Mt Langdung will be the best peak for commercial expedition saying the view from the summit is stunning.

In 1955, British Gaurishankar Massive Expedition Himalaya Survey team named the peak Rpimutse (Langdung) which has three summit points – West at 6,301 m, Central 6,350 m, and Main summit at 6,357 m, Sherpa shared.

According to him, the mountain was attempted by several groups before them but did not succeed. The last attempt was made in 2016 by Hari Mix (USA) and Furtemba Sherpa (Nepal) as they reached the height of 6,000 m (south face/southeast ridge), he added.

– By Rajan Pokharel for THT

