CHITWAN: CPN-Maoist Centre Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal says the unification between CPN-UML and his party is a must and the two parties will not withdraw.

He says both the parties have already dismantled all structures that could lead them to the separate parties.

The former prime minister says he is aware of complexities that are likely to affect the unification process, therefore options to settle them have already been prepared.

“In setting and managing the organisation, we may encounter some complexities,” he says, “But, we have already thought about multiple options. Rest assured that all the options are about going forward, but not turning back.”

Dahal says he also knows that attempts are being made against the unification as they were expected earlier too. But, people have already endorsed the unification, hence all such efforts will be meaningless, he claims.

In another context, the Maoist leader accuses the Nepali Congress of backtracking from a past agreement about the system of National Assembly elections. He claims then State Affairs Committee in Parliament had agreed to adopt the majority system for the polls, but the Congress is now breaching the understanding as it is advocating for single transferable voting.

He says the Congress is doing so after it feared that it might not win a single seat in the upper House.

Dahal is hopeful that the dispute will be resolved and the new government will be formed soon.

– ONLINE KHABAR

