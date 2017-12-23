Models walking in a ramp during fashion Show program organized by Students of IEC college of Art and Fashion “Designers Runway-7” at Hyatt Regency Kathmandu on Friday, December 22, 2017. Photo: Dinesh Gole/Nagarik/Republica
