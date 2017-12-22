KATHMANDU: President Bidhya Devi Bhandari on Friday summoned the leaders of Nepali Congress (NC) to hold discussion on the ordinance pertaining to the election of National Assembly (NA).

The president summoned the NC leaders shortly after a meeting between major five political parties on the Upper House election ended inconclusively.

Prime Minister and NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba, senior leaders Ram Chandra Poudel, Krishna Sitaula and Bimalendra Nidhi are expected to take part in the meeting slated for 3 pm today.

The president summoned the meeting at a time when the ruling Nepali Congress (NC) and Left Alliance of CPN-UML and CPN (Maoist Centre) are at loggerheads over the provision of ordinance related to election of Upper House. The ordinance has been forwarded to the president’s office for authentication.

The CPN-UML and Maoist Centre have objected to the provision of single transferral voting system proposed in the ordinance.

Earlier on Wednesday, President Bhandari held a meeting with top leaders of the Left Alliance to resolve the stand-off over ordinance related to election of the NA.

– THE KATHMANDU POST

