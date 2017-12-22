KATHMANDU: CPN-UML and CPN-Maoist Centre leaders have floated the proposal of adopting ‘one person, one post’ model after unification of their parties. They added that UML Chair KP Sharma Oli was likely to become the prime minister and CPN-MC Chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal the party chair under this model.

Left alliance leaders said ‘one person, one post’ model could be applied to all structures of the party from top to grassroot levels, as that would help manage aspirations of leaders of the unified party.

According to a CPN-MC source, Dahal has told his confidantes that he was ready to take on the mantle of party chairman or the country’s prime minister after the parties’ unification.

UML leader Surendra Pandey said it was likely that the UML’s parliamentary party leader would become candidate for the prime minister’s post. He added that the posts of the prime minister and the unified party’s chair were unlikely to be held by the same person.

Sources said senior leaders of the UML — Madhav Kumar Nepal and Jhalanath Khanal — were not against Dahal leading the unified party.

Senior CPN-MC leader Krishna Bahadur Mahara today said in Dang that unification of the parties should be a win-win deal for both sides and separate leaders should lead the government and the unified party.

Although UML General Secretary Ishwor Pokharel said a few days ago that Oli would be the prime minister and the party chair, Oli has not said anything publicly in this regard.

“It takes two hands to clap. We are ready for unification of two parties if the UML is also ready for the same,” a CPN-MC source quoted party leader Ram Bahadur Thapa as telling party cadres today at the CPN-MC headquarters.

According to CPN-MC leader Agni Sapkota, it was Dahal who first floated the idea of unification between the two parties. “The party unity coordination committee will discuss details of unification and we are ready to face its challenges, as people want us to unite.”

The UML has called a meeting of its Standing Committee tomorrow to dwell on government formation, list of proportional representation candidates that the party will have to send to the Election Commission and other contemporary issues.

– By Rewati Sapkota for THT

