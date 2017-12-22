KATHMANDU: Nepal was one of the 128 countries to vote against the President Donald Trump’s unilateral call to make Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Both Israel and Palestine claim Jerusalem to be their capital.
The world came together to condemn the United States President’ after he planned to relocate the American Embassy of Tel Aviv to Jerusalem on December 6.
Bhutan was the only South Asian country of the 35 nations that abstained to vote while 21 countries didn’t turn up for the vote.
See how your country voted:
128 countries in favor of UN’s rebuke:
Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Andorra, Angola, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan
Bahrain, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belarus, Belgium, Belize, Bolivia, Botswana, Brazil, Brunei, Bulgaria, Burkina Faso, Burundi
Cabo Verde, Cambodia, Chad, Chile, China, Comoros, Congo, Costa Rica, Cote D’Ivoire, Cuba, Cyprus
Denmark, Djibouti, Dominica
Ecuador, Egypt, Eritrea, Estonia, Ethiopia
Finland, France
Gabon, Gambia, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Grenada, Guinea, Guyana
Iceland, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Ireland, Italy
Japan, Jordan
Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan
Laos, Lebanon, Liberia, Libya, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg
Macedonia, Madagascar, Malaysia, Maldives, Mali, Malta, Mauritania, Mauritius, Monaco, Montenegro, Morocco, Mozambique
Namibia, Nepal, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Niger, Nigeria, North Korea, Norway
Oman
Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Peru, Portugal
Qatar
Russia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, Seychelles, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Somalia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Suriname, Sweden, Switzerland, Syria
Tajikistan, Tanzania, Thailand, Tunisia, Turkey
United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, Uruguay, Uzbekistan
Venezuela, Vietnam
Yemen
Zimbabwe
The countries that backed the US
The United States, Israel, Guatemala, Honduras, the Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Palau and Togo.
Countries that abstained : Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Australia, Bahamas, Benin, Bhutan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cameroon, Canada, Colombia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Dominican Republic, Equatorial Guinea, Fiji, Haiti, Hungary, Jamaica, Kiribati, Latvia, Lesotho, Malawi, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Philippines, Poland, Romania, Rwanda, Solomon Islands, South Sudan, Trinidad and Tobago, Tuvalu, Uganda, Vanuatu.
– REPUBLICA