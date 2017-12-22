KATHMANDU: Nepal was one of the 128 countries to vote against the President Donald Trump’s unilateral call to make Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Both Israel and Palestine claim Jerusalem to be their capital.

The world came together to condemn the United States President’ after he planned to relocate the American Embassy of Tel Aviv to Jerusalem on December 6.

Bhutan was the only South Asian country of the 35 nations that abstained to vote while 21 countries didn’t turn up for the vote.

See how your country voted:

128 countries in favor of UN’s rebuke:

Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Andorra, Angola, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan

Bahrain, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belarus, Belgium, Belize, Bolivia, Botswana, Brazil, Brunei, Bulgaria, Burkina Faso, Burundi

Cabo Verde, Cambodia, Chad, Chile, China, Comoros, Congo, Costa Rica, Cote D’Ivoire, Cuba, Cyprus

Denmark, Djibouti, Dominica

Ecuador, Egypt, Eritrea, Estonia, Ethiopia

Finland, France

Gabon, Gambia, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Grenada, Guinea, Guyana

Iceland, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Ireland, Italy

Japan, Jordan

Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan

Laos, Lebanon, Liberia, Libya, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg

Macedonia, Madagascar, Malaysia, Maldives, Mali, Malta, Mauritania, Mauritius, Monaco, Montenegro, Morocco, Mozambique

Namibia, Nepal, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Niger, Nigeria, North Korea, Norway

Oman

Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Peru, Portugal

Qatar

Russia

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, Seychelles, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Somalia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Suriname, Sweden, Switzerland, Syria

Tajikistan, Tanzania, Thailand, Tunisia, Turkey

United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, Uruguay, Uzbekistan

Venezuela, Vietnam

Yemen

Zimbabwe

The countries that backed the US

The United States, Israel, Guatemala, Honduras, the Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Palau and Togo.

Countries that abstained : Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Australia, Bahamas, Benin, Bhutan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cameroon, Canada, Colombia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Dominican Republic, Equatorial Guinea, Fiji, Haiti, Hungary, Jamaica, Kiribati, Latvia, Lesotho, Malawi, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Philippines, Poland, Romania, Rwanda, Solomon Islands, South Sudan, Trinidad and Tobago, Tuvalu, Uganda, Vanuatu.

