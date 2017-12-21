KATHMANDU: Scaling the highest mountain in the world — Mount Everest — is a task that requires not only immense courage but also the physical fitness which many have achieved the near-to-impossible feat and have created history.

But, climbing such highest mountains in the world can actually cause psychosis, according to a study from Eurac Research in Italy and the Medical University of Innsbruck in Austria.

Psychosis is an abnormal condition of the mind that involves a loss of contact with reality and people who experience psychosis may exhibit personality changes and thought disorder.

Depending on its severity, this may be accompanied by unusual or bizarre behavior, as well as difficulty with social interaction and impairment in carrying out daily life activities.

Researchers collected around 80 psychotic episodes taken from German mountain literature in the study published in the journal Psychological Medicine.

And, they discovered a new medical entity which they named the isolated high-altitude psychosis.

Up to now, doctors had attributed such syndromes, along with other acoustic, optical and olfactory hallucinations, to organic causes. They frequently occur, along with symptoms such as severe headaches, dizziness and impaired balance, as side effects of a high-altitude cerebral oedema.

“The highest mountains in the world are maddeningly beautiful. It is just that we had no idea that they could actually drive us to madness as well,” said Hermann Brugger, Head of the Institute of Mountain Emergency Medicine at Eurac Research.

Researchers cited the example of mountaineer Jeremy Windsor who experienced something very strange while climbing Mount Everest in 2008.

“In our study we found that there was a group of symptoms which are purely psychotic. Although they are indeed linked to altitude, they cannot be ascribed to a high-altitude cerebral oedema, nor to other organic factors such as fluid loss, infections or organic diseases,” Brugger said.

Alone at an altitude of 27,000 feet, he encountered another man, named Jimmy, who offered words of encouragement and trekked alongside him before disappearing without a trace into the snow and ice, according to the researchers.

The isolated high-altitude psychosis is most likely to occur at heights exceeding 7,000 metres above sea-level.

Researchers have only been able to speculate on the causes: it is possible that factors such as oxygen deficiency, the situation of being totally dependent on oneself and the early stages of swellings in certain areas of the brain could all be triggers for the psychosis.



