KATHMANDU: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated top leaders from major political parties- CPN Maoist Centre (MC) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal, CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli and Nepali Congress (NC) Chairman and Prime MInister, Sher Bahadur Deuba for successful execution of recently held provincial and parliamentary elections.

The Indian PM congratulated the leaders over phone calls on Thursday evening.

Moreover, Modi also congratulated Oli and Dahal in line with the electoral success of left alliance in the elections.

According to statement released by CPN-UML, PM Modi expressed his hopes that left alliance’s victory will ensure political stability and economic development while strengthening democracy in the Country.

Dahal and Oli, in response, thanked the Indian PM for the wishes adding that political stability, economic development and good governance are now the main priorities of the Country.

Likewise, the Indian PM congratulated his counterpart PM Deuba for the completion of the polls in fear-free and impartial manner.

– RSS/THT

