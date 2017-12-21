PARBAT: Production of electricity has declined sharply in Kaligandaki ‘A’ Hydropower Station by around 45 percent with the onset of winter resulting in reduced water levels.

Country’s biggest hydel project, Kaligandaki ‘A’ power station located in Mirmi, Syangja with a capacity of producing 144 megawatts daily has been churning out only 80 megawatts due to lack of river current in Kali Gandaki and its tributaries.

“Power generation usually declines during winter, however, this time it has significantly fallen,” Rajesh Pandey, Project Chief said, “The station produces electricity with three turbines in full capacity during rainy season, as of now, only one turbine is operational.”

According to Pandey, river flow has declined more this year as compared to previous winters.

The project has been trying to produce electricity by reserving water during morning and evenings. However, the output falls to 80 megawatts during day time. The river flow has been gradually declining since September this year as the area has seen no rainfall for past three months.

Likewise, production has also declined in other hydro power projects stationed in Parbat District. Modikhola Hydropower Station, Lower Modikhola Hydropower Station, Paatikhola Hydropower Station have reported a 50-per-cent-drop in production.

Meanwhile, Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) on Thursday has clarified that there would be no load-shedding except when faced with technical problems. The clarification has come from NEA after reports indicating that NEA started load-shedding surfaced in media and social networking sites in recent weeks.

“NEA has not cutoff power supply of residential clients but the industrial clients face a power outage of three hours daily,” NEA Chief Executive Officer, Kulman Ghising, said.

According to Ghising, although power supply has been disrupted at some places due to technical problems, there would be no load-shedding.

“We have been resolving problems of power disruption by deploying technical teams,” Ghising said, “However, management of power supply has become challenging during this season due to high demand.”

– THT ONLINE

