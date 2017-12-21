KATHMANDU: The formal process of party unification of CPN(UML) and CPN (Maoist Center) will begin from Friday.

The party unity coordination committee of the left alliance comprising UML and Maoist Centre leaders is to be held on Friday.

UML has organized a meeting today for finalized the Party’s agenda for the unity with CPN-Maoist Center.

Maoist Centre leader Narayan Kaji Shrestha informed that the coordination committee comprising senior leaders of the left parties would chart out a concrete plan to materialize party unification.

He made it clear that they do not have any problem in taking ahead the agenda of party merger as this was already endorsed by voters and cadres.

The committee comprises senior leaders of both the parties including CPN-UML chair KP Sharma Oli and Maoist Centre chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal.

Before election they had made the left Alliance, which has won 116 seats for the House of representatives out 165 seats, where UML secured 80 seats and Maoist Center secured 36 seats.

