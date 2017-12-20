BIRGUNJ: Two persons died after a petroleum gas factory was engulfed in flames in Patelnagar of Birgunj Sub Metropolitan City-24 in Parsa district this morning.

Super Gas Udhyog Ltd, based in Gandak, has been engulfed in flames since 6:15 am today, according to the police.

Identity of the victims is yet to be established, said the police.

The number of employees present in the factory when the fire broke out is yet to be ascertained.

It has been learnt that a fire engine dispatched from Birgunj Metropolis to the incident site went out of contact after it caught fire.

The firefighters Madhu Sudan Mishra and Yadav Prasad Adhikari have gone missing, while the driver Arun Kumar Mahato and another firefighter Sanjeev Kumar Nepal have sustained injuries.

Other fire engines, dispatched from neighbouring Bara and India, have not been able to enter the factory. The gas cylinders are still exploding and flames are erupting from within.

Meanwhile, the effort is ongoing to bring the fire under control. Settlements in the nearby areas are being evacuated to safer locations.

Further details into the incident are awaited.

– By Ram Sarraf for THT

