KATHMANDU: Chairman of Federal Socialist Forum Nepal (FSFN) Upendra Yadav has said he is tired of taking all six chairmen of the chairman council of Rastriya Janata Party Nepal (RJP) along together.

Speaking with Setopati on Tuesday, he said the six chairmen of RJP have six different views despite RJP being a single party. “We had electoral alliance with them. One would say one thing and the other a different thing. I am tired of trying to take all of them together,” he stated.

He claimed that FSFN is a national party that believes on democratic socialism representing the people of mountains, hills and Madhes, and added that RJP does not have such ideological grounds.

“We can forge an alliace with anybody. We need not necessarily agree on principles and policies. We do not share any principle with RJP apart from on the Madhes agenda,” he added.

He revealed that there is no immediate chance of unification with RJP as RJP is Madhes-centric. “There is no need for unification just for similarity in faces. One must share ideologies and principles for unification,” he opined. “We don’t share many ideas with RJP now. But we may go for unification if they change later,” he stated.

He elaborated how FSFN differ with RJP on system of governance, issues of indigenous ethnicities and racial discrimination.

He, however, added that FSFN will form government in Province 2 with RJP.

FSFN has won 20 out of 64 seats in the provincial assembly in the province and RJP 15. RJP, however, leads FSFN by a small margin in proportional representation (PR) system in the province.

“We will form the government including all parties as the largest party. But we have yet to have solid talks on the issue,” he added. He claimed that the people have endorsed the issues of proportional representation, and rights of Madhesis, indigenous ethnicities, and other marginalized groups raised by FSFN through this election.

He said constitution amendment will be the first condition for FSFN to join the government of left alliance at the center. “We are not for joining the government merely for the job in ministries. We are ready to help if they are positive on the issue of constitution amendment we have raised.”

– SETOPATI

