Colorful celebrations of Tihar (In photos)

KATHMANDU: On the third day of the Yamapanchak, Laxmi, the Goddess of wealth, was worshipped with jubilation and various religious rituals throughout the country on Thursday evening in accordance with time honoured tradition.

Laxmi Puja was celebrated in every household on Thursday to mark the third day of the five-day Tihar festival –also known as the festival of lights – by lighting butter lamps and candles inside and outside of the households to light up the path of Goddess Laxmi in order to welcome her.

Nepali Hindus worship Goddess Laxmi and their wealth in the evening wishing for prosperity. All the nooks and corners of the house, including the courtyard and rooms, are illuminated with colourful and decorative lights in the evening. It is believed that Goddess Laxmi does not visit places that are not properly illuminated. People light lamps and spend the whole night in vigil to please the goddess.

After the worship rituals, women of every household beat the Nanglo (a large bamboo straw woven plate) and enter the house from the courtyard to appease the goddess and by wishing prosperity to enter their homes.

As per the scriptures Sri Sukta hymn is recited after worshipping Laxmi and a coconut, a favourite fruit of the goddess, is offered to her. The night of Laxmi Puja is also known as ‘the Night of Bliss’. Cultural programmes as ‘Deusi’ and ‘Bhailo’ are held during the day. Girls in groups visit door-to-door in settlements singing the Bhailo songs. The house-owners offer gifts of Selroti, rice grains and money to these girls.

1) A devotee garlands a cow as he worships the animal on the day of Laxmi Puja at Sanepa in Kathmandu on Thursday.

2) Mount Machhapuchhre is seen in the backdrop of marigold flowers in Masbar, Pokhara.

3) Roadside vendors sell fruits that are essential Puja items for Tihar, in the Capital on Thursday.

4) A rangoli at the Kantipur Media Group Office in Thapathali, Kathmandu.

5) Garlands being sold in Kathmandu.

6) Items for Deepawali for sale at a bazaar in Inaruwa, Sunsari.

7) A vendor has a rest near brooms piled for sale at a roadside in the Capital on Thursday.

