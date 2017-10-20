Thai Princess Sirindhorn arrives Lumbini

BUTWAL: The visiting Thai Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhron arrived Lumbini in Rupandehi district today to mark cultural and religious connection between Nepal and Thailand with the birthplace of Lord Buddha.

Thai Princess Sirindhron had touched down at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu on Friday in a special aircraft of Thai Airways with an entourage comprising 44 members.

The 62-year-old Princess flew into Lumbini in a chartered flight of a private airline.

The Princess of Buddhist faith is scheduled to mark her presence in various cultural and religious ceremonies to be held here, including inauguration of the Royal Thai Monastery in Lumbini built by the Thai government.

Thailand is a country with Buddhism as a dominant religion that is followed by more than 90 per cent of the total population (around 69 million).

In Lumbini Premises, the Thai government has built altogether three monasteries that embody Thai art, craft and design.

According to the Lumbini Development Trust (LDT) Project Manager Saroj Bhattarai, more than 4,000 monks, Buddhism followers as well as representatives from the Thai government officials had already reached Lumbini since a week to mark the Thai Princess’s visit to Lumbini with religious and cultural fervor.

Furthermore, the visiting Princess will also inaugurate the Eye Check-Up camp set up in Lumbini.

She will also pay homage at the Mayadevi Temple and pay obeisance to Baby Buddha’s idol erected in the Lumbini premises, according to the LDT.

The itinerary of the visiting Thai Royal also includes a ‘meet and greet’ session with the VIPS in Lumbini.

Stern security measures have been put in place in and out of Lumbini premises in view of the Thai Royal’s visit, according to the District Police Office Chief and Superintendent of Police (SP), Shyam Lal Gyawali.

The Thai government has been providing financial and technical support to the development of Lumbini and the Lumbini Master Plan, besides lending its support for education, health and connectivity in the locality.

– RSS

