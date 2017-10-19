Older couples die together or cling to each other in fires

The vast majority of those who died in the Northern California wildfires were in their 70s and 80s — including several couples who died together.

Many could not move fast enough to escape the speeding flames. Some likely never heard the frantic calls of friends or honking of neighbours ‘ cars, possibly their only warnings of danger.

One couple died huddled together in the wine cellar of their home where they had lived for 45 years.

An 80-year-old man never made it past his driveway after getting his 80-year-old wife into the car to escape.

Others survived but had a spouse die.

Caroline Cicero, a USC assistant professor who has worked as a geriatric social worker, says losing a spouse will be a painful road to recovery, especially for older people who may never heal. – ASSOCIATED PRESS

