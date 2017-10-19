. . .

Older couples die together or cling to each other in fires

Hari Kumar Shrestha
In this Oct. 11, 2017 file photo, wildfire evacuees Jim Merriman, right, and his wife Lu have a meal while spending the evening at a Red Cross disaster relief center in Santa Rosa, Calif. The vast majority of those who died in the Northern California wildfires were in their 70s and 80s including several couples who died together. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

The vast majority of those who died in the Northern California wildfires were in their 70s and 80s — including several couples who died together.

Many could not move fast enough to escape the speeding flames. Some likely never heard the frantic calls of friends or honking of neighbours ‘ cars, possibly their only warnings of danger.

One couple died huddled together in the wine cellar of their home where they had lived for 45 years.

An 80-year-old man never made it past his driveway after getting his 80-year-old wife into the car to escape.

Others survived but had a spouse die.

Caroline Cicero, a USC assistant professor who has worked as a geriatric social worker, says losing a spouse will be a painful road to recovery, especially for older people who may never heal.

–  ASSOCIATED PRESS

VN:F [1.9.20_1166]
Rating: 0.0/10 (0 votes cast)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

48,708 Spam Comments Blocked so far by Spam Free Wordpress

Close

Categories