Kukur Tihar being observed today

KATHMANDU: Kukur Tihar, the festival of dogs, is being celebrated at every household today, to mark the second day of Yamapanchak of the Tihar festival. Tihar is the second biggest festival of the Nepali Hindus.

Dog, which is an animal well known for being the trustworthy sentry as well as faithful companion of humans since ancient times, is worshipped once a year on this day. People worship the dog, garland it and offer delicious food today.

This day is also called Narak Chaturdashi. People take holy dips in rivers and ponds at sunrise on this day in observance of the Narak Chaturdashi. After taking the holy bath, devotees light what is known as the Yamadeep facing it southwards.

This lamp is later released in the river and there is the belief that by doing this one would not have to go to the Narak or hell after death.

Dog, which is said to have accompanied Dharmaraj Yudhisthir on his journey to heaven in the mythological grand epic Mahabharat, has a close relationship with mankind.

– RSS

