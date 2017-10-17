Char Narayan temple to be restored

KATHMANDU: Restoration of Char Narayan temple, the oldest temple in Patan Durbar Square, which had collapsed during the 2015 earthquakes, was inaugurated amidst a function on Monday.

Director General of the Department of Archaeology Bhesh Narayan Dahal and US ambassador to Nepal Alaina B Teplitz jointly inaugurated the restoration project.

The Embassy of United States in Kathmandu has provided $100,000 through the Ambassador’s Fund for Cultural Preservation to Kathmandu Valley Preservation Trust for restoration of the temple.

Speaking at the function Ambassador Teplitz said, “I am pleased to inaugurate the restoration work on Char Narayan as a tangible symbol of our mutual friendship. The US embassy has supported 22 other projects in Nepal since 2003, more than any other country in the world, which shows that we hold special relationship with Nepal.”

Programme Director of KVPT Rohit Ranjitkar said, “We aim to use as many old architects as possible so that the originality of the temple is retained.” Highly skilful carpenters will be hired to rebuild the temple, according to Kathmandu Valley Preservation Trust.

The restoration of the temple is expected to be completed within two years at a cost of approximately Rs 36.5 million. The restoration of Char Narayan is supported by SAI Heidelberg University, World Monuments Fund, Embassy of Japan in Nepal and American Embassy Nepal.

– HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

