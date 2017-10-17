Human trafficking racket busted

KATHMANDU: Police have arrested four members of a human trafficking racket involved in trafficking Nepali men and women with false promise of decent and lucrative jobs in Dubai on tourist visa.

A police team deployed from the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) apprehended Ishwor Bhandari, a manpower operator, of Hatiya, Baglung; Brighaman Gurung, an employee at the manpower of Manbu, Gorkha; Raju Ghale aka Min; and Bhanu Dhakal, a travel agency operator.

According to police, the suspects have so far sent 16 persons to Dubai on tourist visa with the promise of lucrative jobs. They have collected up to Rs 200,000 to Rs 400,000 from each victim.

Police said that they are investigating the case by keeping the suspects in custody.

– THE KATHMANDU POST

