PM reshuffles Cabinet; Maoist ministers left without portfolio

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has relieved all the ministers representing CPN (Maoist Center) of their portfolios.

According to Govinda Pariyar, Press Coordinator of PM Deuba, the decision came into effect on Tuesday itself.

Likewise, PM Deuba has reshuffled the portfolios in his cabinet. According to which, PM Deuba has allocated Ministry of Energy to Deputy Prime Minister Kamal Thapa. PM Deuba has kept the vacant Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Home Affairs with himself.

Similarly, Dilnath Giri has been given the portfolio of Urban Development; Jayant Chand has been given Ministry of Supplies and Bikram Thapa has been given the responsibility of Women, Children and Social Welfare.

Likewise, Bhaskar Bhadra has been appointed as State Minister for Energy, Sushil Kumar Shrestha as State Minister for Supplies, Kunti Shahi as State Minister for Urban Development, Kanta Bhattarai has been appointed as State Minister for Women, Children and Social Welfare.

– REPUBLICA

