Maoist Centre decides not to quit govt

KATHMANDU: CPN (Maoist Centre), a key coalition partner in the incumbent Sher Bahadur Deuba-led government which had earlier in the day decided to quit the government, has rolled back its decision.

Speaking at a press meet organised at the Home Ministry this afternoon, Home Minister Janardan Sharma claimed that they had received information stating that the government was trying to postpone the election dates.

The federal and provincial elections have been scheduled for November 26 and December 7.

A Parliamentary Party meet of the CPN (MC) that took place at Singha Durbar today was preparing to sign a draft to quit the government. However, upon receiving information from the Election Commission (EC) that the government was moving to postpone the elections the party decided to stay in the government.

“Our party has decided to stay in the government unless EC commits to hold the elections on prescheduled dates,” said Minister Sharma.

Meanwhile, CPN (MC) leaders during the PP meeting had argued that quitting the government, when there is information regarding the postponement of the elections, would put the nation in peril.

– THE KATHMANDU POST

