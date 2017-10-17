Thamel to be ‘vehicle free’ from October 22

KATHMANDU: Thamel, the main tourist hub of Kathmandu will be made vehicle-free from October 22.

The Metropolitan Traffic Police Division (MTPD) and Thamel Development Council informed that the general vehicles apart from most essential ones would be strictly prohibited to enter the Thamel area.

Speaking at a press conference organised by the MTPD, Deputy General of Police (DIGP) Sarbendra Khanal informed that vehicles except most essential ones such as drinking water, ambulance, tourism and security, would not be allowed to move to the area.

“We are putting in place a pass system for the most essential vehicles to move to and from Thamel area”, Khanal added.

“The vehicles-permitted can only go to Thamel from Tridevi Marg; taxi, microbus, van and motorcycles will not be permitted to stop rampantly. Action will be taken against the vehicle breaching one way traffic rule, traffic signs will be kept in different places and vehicles will be arranged as per the need of the hotels in Thamel,” informed the Division at the press conference.

– RSS

