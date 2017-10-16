Road construction puts hotels at Annapurna trekking route in crisis

BENI, MYAGDI: The trekking route along the Annapurna Conservation Area is being shortened with the rampant construction of trial roads.

The motorway construction has abridged the trekking of natural and tourism sites of the Annapurna Conservation Area that has put the trekking trade in crisis.

Though the arrival of tourists is gradually increasing in the Annapurna Conservation Area, the shortening trekking route will affect the trade, Trekking Agencies Association of Nepal (TAAN) Western Regional Chairperson Deepak Adhikari.

“The employment of workers relying on Annapurna Area has been at stake”, he said.

Earlier, it was a month-long package for trekking which indeed was beneficial for tourism entrepreneurs, government, locals and other associated agencies”, he said, adding “Though motorway is essential the rampant construction of road has shrunk the tourism enterprises”.

– RASTRIYA SAMACHAR SAMITI (RSS)

