Rolpa-Delhi bus service begins

ROLPA: The direct bus service from Liwang, the Rolpa district headquarters, to New Delhi in India has begun from today.

With the service coming into operation, people from Rolpa district will feel easy to travel to New Delhi.

The bus services are available every Wednesday. The Delhi-bound bus will travel via Rolpa Liwang, Pyuthan, Bhaluwang and Nepalgunj. The Rolpa Transport Private Limited has initiated the service.

The transport company was quoted in the Rastriya Samachar Samiti as saying, “An arrangement has been made for a bus to leave from New Delhi to Rolpa Liwang on every Friday.”

Earlier, the Company had initiated day and night coach to New Delhi from the cities including Kathmandu, Nepalgunj and Dang.

The Company has also initiated online ticket system in the district for the first time.

– THT ONLINE

VN:F [1.9.20_1166]