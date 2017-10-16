Nepal suffers humiliating 14-1 defeat to Uzbekistan

KATHMANDU: Nepal suffered humiliating 14-1 defeat at the hands of Uzbekistan in its first match of the AFC Futsal Championship 2018 Qualifiers on Sunday.

In the Group A match under the South and Central Zone of the qualifiers played at Pour Sharifi Futsal Hall, Tabriz in Iran, Rahkmatov Dilshod scored hat-trick while Artur Yunusov, Shavkatov Dilmurod and Choriev Davron netted two goals each.

Likewise, Abdumavlyanov Farkhod, Rakhmatov Anaskhoni, Abdurakhmonov Davronjon and Nishonov Khusniddin produced one goal each for the Uzbek side while Nepal’s Saurabh Rakhal Magar gifted one goal for the winning side.

Suraj Raut replied for Nepali team that is participating in the international futsal tournament for the first time.

Hat-trick hero Rahkmatov Dilshod put Uzbekistan in the driving seat scoring an opener in the second minute of the match while Abdumavlyanov Farkhod made 2-0 one minute later.

Choriev Davron scored Uzbekistan’s third goal in the fourth minute while Abdurakhmonov Davronjon made 4-0 in the fifth minute.

Likewise, Rahkmatov Dilshod extended Uzbekistan’s lead by 5-0 in the sixth minute and Artur Yunusov netted twice in the 13th minute to make 7-0. Rahkmatov Dilshod completed his hat-trick in the 22th minute, raising Uzbekistan’s score-line to 8-0.

Nepal opened its scoring account with skipper Suraj Raut’s goal in the 22nd minute but failed to add more goals in the remaining part of the match.

Two minutes later Uzbekistan extended its lead by 9-1 with Choriev Davron scoring in

the 24th minute, while Rakhmatov Anaskhoni made it to 10-1 in the 26th minute.

Nishonov Khusniddin scored in the 33rd minute to help Uzbekistan extending its lead by 11-1, while Nepal’s Saurabh Rakhal Magar helped the wining team to make 12-1 by gifting own goal in the 35th minute.

Shavkatov Dilmurod’s two goals in the 39th and 40th minutes saw Uzbekistan sealing the big margin win of 14-1 over helpless Nepal.

In the remaining two group-stage matches, Nepal will face Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan on Monday and Tuesday respectively.

A total of 29 Asian nations are taking part in the qualification of the Championship which are divided into two each groups of the ASEAN, South and Central, West and East Zones.

Four nations each from ASEAN, South and Central and West Zones will qualify to the Championship while three sides from East Zone will secure their berths for the competition.

Chinese Taipei, which is hosting the Championship in February next year, has already secured its berth as the host.

– REPUBLICA

